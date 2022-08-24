Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Down 1.2%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200.20 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 202.60 ($2.45). 1,275,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 945,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 917.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

