Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €17.00 ($17.35) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.