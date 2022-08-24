NoLimitCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,642.00 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $400,780.01 and approximately $12,642.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008795 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002093 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

