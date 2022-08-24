Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $10.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 574,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 409,342 shares of company stock worth $1,899,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 572.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 million, a P/E ratio of -47.72, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.54. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.