Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Nutanix by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Nutanix by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

