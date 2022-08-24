Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Shares Down 0.9%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 5,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 280,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Nutriband Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nutriband in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutriband during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

