Oakview Capital Management L.P. Sells 137,468 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,468 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 5.1% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,454. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.