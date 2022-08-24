Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $934,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

