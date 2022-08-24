OceanEx Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $610,412.70 and approximately $4,221.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

