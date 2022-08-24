OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 131,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.