ODUWA Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,687.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

