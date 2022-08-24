OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.77

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and traded as high as $11.05. OFS Capital shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 52,230 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $147.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

