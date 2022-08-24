Oppenheimer Comments on Dollar General Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

Dollar General stock opened at $247.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

