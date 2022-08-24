Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wolfspeed, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolfspeed in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolfspeed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Shares of WOLF opened at $112.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

