Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 116,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 142,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Organto Foods Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$29.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

