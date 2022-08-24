Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $74.66 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.66 million and approximately $38.57 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075429 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

