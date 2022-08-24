Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading 4.7% Higher

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90. 45,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 145,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Oroco Resource Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.16 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36.

About Oroco Resource

(Get Rating)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Further Reading

