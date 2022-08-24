OSI Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OSIS opened at $89.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $103.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.