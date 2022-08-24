OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.35 and last traded at $88.35. Approximately 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

