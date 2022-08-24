OST (OST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,197.00

OST (OST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. OST has a total market capitalization of $370,421.27 and approximately $24,197.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,522.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00076384 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.