Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Trading Down 0.9%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 5,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.39.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMJ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 600,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 196,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter.
