Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $12.07

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.56. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 5,100 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $373,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

