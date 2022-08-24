PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $20,990.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

