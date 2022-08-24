Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3,138.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,344 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $135.57. 18,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

