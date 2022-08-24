Peanut (NUX) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Peanut (NUX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $128,974.46 and $218,146.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,522.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00076384 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

