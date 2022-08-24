Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 616,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,654,466 shares.The stock last traded at $13.22 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

