Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

