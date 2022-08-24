Pera Finance (PERA) One Day Volume Tops $13,991.00

Pera Finance (PERA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Pera Finance has a market cap of $137,975.52 and approximately $13,991.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pera Finance has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Pera Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Pera Finance Coin Profile
Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 35,776,125 coins. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pera Finance Coin Trading
