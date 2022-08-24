Peter J. Kuipers Sells 11,000 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.36. 300,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,425. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

