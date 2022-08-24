PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Down 2.5%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.80 ($0.46). 1,248,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,123,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.75 ($0.47).

PetroTal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £351.68 million and a P/E ratio of 503.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PetroTal news, insider Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker purchased 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £2,788,000 ($3,368,777.19).

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

