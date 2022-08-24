Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $905,086.47 and $137.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,702.31 or 1.00060145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00060822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00230270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00238005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00054583 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00056204 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,936,875 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.