Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $16.37 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,326 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

