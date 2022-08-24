Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $7.35 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,645 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,904. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

