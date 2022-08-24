Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 3,505 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 555,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.86. 4,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

