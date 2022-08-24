PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,644.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $853,203.73 and approximately $13,644.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

