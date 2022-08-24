PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 167,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 113,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
