Pirate Chain Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $85.74 million and approximately $89,488.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00306341 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00121269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00080844 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,670,086 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

