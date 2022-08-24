Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading Down 7.5%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 254,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 408,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Planet 13 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

