PlayAGS (AGS) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PlayAGS to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PlayAGS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -13.48 PlayAGS Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 62.86

PlayAGS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 49 160 378 6 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PlayAGS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

PlayAGS presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.15%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 25.47%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.10% -14.90% -10.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s peers have a beta of 0.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PlayAGS beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

