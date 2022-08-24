Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.0149

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $430,699.20 and approximately $20,899.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

