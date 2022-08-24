Playkey Hits Market Capitalization of $80,278.12 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $80,278.12 and approximately $44,241.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

