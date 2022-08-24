Points.com (TSE:PTS) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Points.com Inc. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$32.14 and last traded at C$32.16. Approximately 403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Points.com in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points.com to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Points.com alerts:

Points.com Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.57 million and a P/E ratio of 169.26.

Points.com Company Profile

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.