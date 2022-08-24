Polkadex Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Polkadex has a market cap of $12.62 million and $359,148.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00007867 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00770251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016243 BTC.
About Polkadex
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
