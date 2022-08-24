Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.81

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.81 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 111.40 ($1.35). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 702,211 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Premier Foods Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £943.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.78.
Premier Foods Increases Dividend
About Premier Foods
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.
Featured Stories
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.