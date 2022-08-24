Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.81

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.81 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 111.40 ($1.35). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 702,211 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £943.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.00. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

