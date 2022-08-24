Project TXA (TXA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $328,057.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $328,057.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00761312 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016437 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
