PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Down to $22.81

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $21.51. PROS shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 136 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

PROS Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PROS by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PROS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 341,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PROS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

