ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Stock Price Down 33.6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 33.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 33.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.