Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.62. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 61,694 shares changing hands.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagenic Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound is PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

