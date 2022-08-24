Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Up to $19.49

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.49, but opened at $20.84. Pulmonx shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 921 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,512 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after buying an additional 285,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

