PureFi Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $352,074.48 (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. PureFi Protocol has a market cap of $352,074.48 and $69,404.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.
PureFi Protocol Profile
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,118,240 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
PureFi Protocol Coin Trading
